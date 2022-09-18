Antrim woman has ‘once in a lifetime’ meeting with King Charles and Prince William while paying respects to ‘inspiring’ Queen

Rachel Knowles (left) with her sister Ruth (right) and aunt Emily before meeting the King on Saturday

A woman from Antrim has detailed how “lovely” it was to get a “once in a lifetime” opportunity and meet King Charles III and Prince William at the weekend.

Rachel Knowles (30) decided in a spontaneous act on Thursday to book tickets to London for the next day along with her sister Ruth, so that they could pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who has been lying in state for four days.

After queuing for around 12 hours, Rachel, Ruth and their aunt Emily, who has previously served in the Royal Navy, were delighted to witness a surprise visit to mourners from the King and Prince of Wales, whom she even received a handshake from.

"Prince William was talking to the lady in front of me, and then he reached up and shook my hand,” Rachel explained.

"I said, ‘I’m sorry for your loss’ and he just said thank you. Then, he moved on and there were people from the Czech Republic beside us, and they said that’s where they had come from.”

She added that the former Duke of Cambridge commented on how the well-wishers had come such a long way, and said that his grandmother would really have appreciated the effort.

"He joked, because King Charles was so far down the queue in front of him and he had to catch up with him.

"King Charles was a bit more reserved and didn’t really say very much. He was a bit more teary-eyed than what William was and I imagine it’s very hard for him, because they haven’t had a break since everything happened."

Rachel, who is a domestic supervisor at Holywell Hospital, asked her boss to have Saturday off and be given the late shift on Sunday, so that they could attend Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin will remain until her funeral tomorrow morning.

"We felt like we needed to go, because it is once in a lifetime,” she continued.

"She’s the only Queen we’re probably ever going to know, unless something drastic happens. She dedicated her life to the role and for us, that’s inspiring too.

"We’re a family of workers and she has been a constant in everybody’s lives. It was a moment in history and we just wanted to be a part of that.

"The whole weekend was so surreal for me because it was so last minute and spontaneous, and we don’t do things like that ever. It was lovely to go and pay respects to the Queen as well.

"I know some people don’t like the Royal Family, or they’d say ‘you’re only going to see a coffin’, but it was lovely. They had the crown on top and things from her coronation sitting as well.”

Rachel and her family even met people from Banbridge, who shared a taxi with them to get to the queue.

"Sometimes when you go to London, people don’t talk at all on the street or on the Tube, but this time, everybody was so friendly and helpful,” she said.

"It was just a community spirit, which was so nice, and everyone’s obviously there for the same purpose.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service will begin at 11am on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

Details of how to watch the procession can be found here.