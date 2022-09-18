Archbishop Eamon Martin: ‘The Queen was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference… but work of peace remains unfinished’

Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has said that the “outpouring of affection and genuine respect” for the late Queen Elizabeth II right across the island of Ireland has helped to “strengthen relationships and mutual understanding” between communities, but that the work she started in peace-making here is far from over.

The church leader was speaking ahead of the state funeral on Monday, which he will be attending alongside Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick and President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon.

In a statement on Sunday, Archbishop Martin said that he had an opportunity on Tuesday before the Service of Reflection in Saint Anne’s Cathedral, on behalf of the Catholic community in Ireland, to sympathise with King Charles III and “to offer him prayerful good wishes as he takes up his new responsibilities.”

“Since the Queen’s death there has been an outpouring of affection and genuine respect from right across the island of Ireland,” he said.

“I hope and pray that in some small ways this has helped to strengthen relationships and mutual understanding between our communities.

“Queen Elizabeth herself would want this. She was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference.”

He added that he will be praying at the funeral of Her Majesty that her efforts – as well as those who “took risks for our peace” will not be forgotten.

“Many of these peacemakers have now gone to their rest. The work of peace, however, remains unfinished and urgent - and it is up to all of us to play our part,” he said.

“May Christ the Prince of Peace remain with us. May Queen Elizabeth rest in the Peace of that same Christ.”