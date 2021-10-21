Arlene Foster attends former NI Secretary James Brokenshire’s funeral

Former First Minister Arlene Foster was among many senior figures attending James Brokenshire’s funeral on Thursday afternoon in south-east London.

The ex-Northern Ireland secretary (53) died of lung cancer in hospital on October 7.

Speaking to GB News the day after Mr Brokenshire’s death, Mrs Foster said: “He was certainly one of the good guys.

“He took time to get to know us in Northern Ireland, as people as opposed to politicians. He was a really, really nice guy. He was a really gracious man.

“It’s a tough gig coming to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State, and I’m sure there are many people who have pleasant memories of his time spent [there]. He’ll be very fondly remembered.”

Also at the service alongside Mrs Foster and Mr Brokenshire’s loved ones was Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Prime Minister Theresa May, who gave a Bible reading from Mark’s Gospel.

Mr Brokenshire, who was the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup in Kent, resigned as Northern Ireland secretary in January 2018 in light of his lung cancer diagnosis.

He originally took up the role in 2016 under then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s new cabinet.

When the NI government collapsed in January 2017, he temporarily assumed the powers of the Executive and called for snap elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which took place two months later.

He caused controversy among certain groups in Northern Ireland when he commented that there was an apparent "imbalance" which led to a "disproportionate" focus on criminal inquiries involving former soldiers in the region.

After stepping down from the NI secretary post in 2018 due to his initial cancer diagnosis, he returned to the cabinet a few months later as housing secretary, but lost that job in July 2019, when Boris Johnson took over from Theresa May as Prime Minister.

The Tory MP then came back to be the Home Office Minister, but resigned earlier this year due to his ill health.

Politicians across Northern Ireland wished Mr Brokenshire well after he resigned as NI secretary in 2018, with Alliance party leader Naomi Long paying tribute online: "We often disagreed, sometimes robustly, but secretary of state is a thankless task... particularly in the current circumstances, not an easy role."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Whilst we haven't always been on the same page, we always got on really well personally.”