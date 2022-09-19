As it happened: Queen Elizabeth laid to rest in Windsor after emotional public farewell

Hundreds of thousands lined the route of the Queen’s funeral procession in London and Windsor

The royal family gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The final moments of the committal service saw the Queen’s coffin being lowered into the vault below St George’s Chapel as a lone piper played a lament.

Earlier, VIPs, dignitaries and mourners gathered in London to say a final farewell to the late monarch, who died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and having been a “joyful” figure for many.

Here's how the day unfolded: