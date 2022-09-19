Australian news anchors unable to identify UK Prime Minister during Queen’s funeral

Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Australian news anchors have been left red-faced after they were unable to identify the UK Prime Minister during live coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

On-screen 9News duo Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw stumbled their way through commentary of the historic event as it unfolded at Westminster Abbey.

“Who’s this?” a perplexed Ms Grimshaw asked during the live broadcast.

Her co-presenter was equally baffled and began guessing who Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary could possibly be after they arrived in a motorcade with a police escort.

“Hard to identify,” Mr Overton said.

“Maybe minor Royals, members of the.. I can’t identify them at this point.”

The chief newsreader’s empathetic colleague was quick to excuse their shared ignorance by stressing “we can’t identify everyone unfortunately” before making a few guesses of her own.

“They look like they could well be local dignitaries,” Ms Grimshaw added.

“It’s hard to see, we are looking at the backs of their heads mostly.”

It prompted another excuse from Mr Overton before he had a light-bulb moment – triggered by a frustrated producer in his earpiece.

“But I think we are now getting to the pointy end as they say of the – I’m just told that was Liz Truss the Prime Minister that we could see in the distance hopping out of that car.”

The funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth is being televised to around one billion people worldwide.

Ms Truss was sworn in by the Monarch just two days before she died.

Channel Nine viewers were not impressed with the live blunder.

"Liz Truss just misidentified as a 'minor royal' by whoever is commentating on Channel Nine," one social media user wrote.

Another posted: “Channel Nine didn't even know who Liz Truss was".

One Twitter user couldn’t bare the embarrassment.

"Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw having no idea who Liz Truss – the new British prime minister – is during the live coverage of the Queen's funeral was so 'awks'," they posted.