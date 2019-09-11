Baby 'thrown in river' dies - Manchester police arrest man

A baby reported to have been thrown in a river has died.

It happened in Radcliffe - around 10 miles from Manchester city centre - at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

The baby boy was pulled from the River Irwell by firefighters and taken to hospital. He is thought to be under one-year-old

The Manchester Evening News reports of a large scale operation in the area after the child was thrown from a bridge.

It reported a man was arrested in a nearby pub. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has led to an innocent baby boy losing his life and we are doing everything we can to support his family at this unimaginably devastating time.

“I know his loss will be felt by the entire community and our thoughts are very much with his loved ones this evening.

“Whilst we have a man in custody, our investigation is ongoing and I’d urge any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible so that we can find out what happened to him.”