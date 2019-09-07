Banned: man who kept starving dogs in old car and left another tied up beside animal carcasses

The dogs were rehomed after being found living in terrible conditions

A Co Antrim man has been banned from keeping animals for 15 years after four dogs were discovered in "unbearable" conditions alongside rotting animal carcasses.

Andrew McAuley pleaded guilty at Laganside Magistrates Court to causing unnecessary suffering and failure to ensure the welfare of four dogs that were in his care.

The charges were brought against McAuley (58), of Braepark Road, Ballyclare, by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

McAuley was also handed an eight-month jail sentence, which was suspended for three years, and ordered to pay costs of £217 during Tuesday's court appearance.

Two dogs were found inside a car that was covered in snow in sub-zero conditions, steeped in urine, soiled with dog faeces and containing bird carcasses. The council's animal welfare officer described the smell as "unbearable".

A beagle that was tied up in a confined outhouse alongside dead bird and pig carcasses was also removed.

Another dog was found roaming on the site.

None of the dogs had access to fresh water or food and were living in poor conditions, the court heard.

An application for a disposal order in respect of a second case involving McAuley was also heard.

The order was granted in respect of 17 dogs held in the care of the council, for which new homes have now been identified with the help of local charities.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council animal welfare team said: "We are pleased with the outcome of this case. The council gives a high priority to the enforcement of the welfare of domestic pets and horses.

"We operate a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of improvement notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals. The council may also prosecute for offences, such as in this case, which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals."