Belfast black taxi tour ranked as fifth best tourist experience in UK

A Belfast black taxi tour, focused on telling the history of the city during the Troubles, has been ranked as the fifth best overall tourist experience in the UK.

The Cab Tours Belfast tour around the peace walls was ranked in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice “Best of the Best” Things to Do Awards in the ‘Top Overall UK Experiences’ category.

Last year, the tour around the peace walls was ranked at number 17 in the top overall world experiences list, which also included the likes of canal tours in Amsterdam, food walks around Reykjavik and a hot air balloon ride in Egypt.

It marked the only entry from Northern Ireland to achieve the feat and in 2023, it is the only NI company to place in any category as well, coming among the top five in the UK.

Cab Tours Belfast describe their offering as providing a “balanced unbiased viewpoint” of Belfast’s “turbulent history” from a company owned by “both a Catholic and a Protestant”.

The company was formed by Thomas Campbell and Isaac Swindell, both from north Belfast, in January 2017.

The business partners are from opposing sides of the sectarian divide, with one a Protestant and the other a Catholic.

TripAdvisor awards accolades based on the quality and quantity of reviews, and both Thomas and Isaac believe their approach to explaining Northern Ireland’s troubled history goes some way to explaining their popularity.

Isaac Swindell of Cab Tours Belfast with reporter Niamh Campbell

Last year, Isaac told the Belfast Telegraph: “The question I get asked the most when I’m taking people on tours is whether I’m a Protestant or a Catholic. I tell them they can have a guess by the end of the tour.”

This year, the activity came behind a historical pub walking tour of London, a high-speed River Thames cruise, an immersive chocolate-making experience in Edinburgh, and a Harry Potter-themed ‘Tour for Muggles’ in London.

The Belfast-based experience also ranked one place higher than a guided tour of Celtic Park, and beat out other top attractions such as the Jack The Ripper walking tour in London, and tours of London’s West End, Glasgow and Oxford University.