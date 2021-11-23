Belfast journalist shares experience being ‘leered at’ and groped by ‘handsy’ Stanley Johnson

Belfast journalist Ailbhe Rea has explained why she spoke out about being “touched in a sexual way” and “leered at” by the prime minister’s father, Stanley Johnson.

Ailbhe decided to speak out and publish her personal story in the New Statesman to support senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes who also accused the former MEP of groping her.

Just last week Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said that the former MEP “smacked on the backside about as hard as he could” and made “a vulgar comment” at a Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Ms Rea’s experience was also at a party conference in 2019 in Manchester when she was aged 24 and had only been in her new job at the New Statesman for two months. Mr Johnson (81) has said he has "no recollection" of either incident.

She said in her article, entitled ‘Ailbhe Rea’s Diary: Why I spoke out about Stanley Johnson’, that she when her eyes met Stanley’s during the conference she gave him “a warm smile” describing her first impression of him as a “nice older man”.

“He smiled back, but it became more of a leer,” she said.

“As he walked past, he reached out to put his hand on my back. His hand slid down, and lingered too low and for too long. I was so surprised and confused, I barely managed a grimace before he was gone. I said nothing to him.”

Stanley Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

The journalist said that the encounter has come up in conversation since then but explains that the response is usually that of an excuse, claiming that “Johnson is notoriously handsy”.

“What happened to me never seemed important enough to risk saying anything more publicly – I wouldn’t even have known how to do so,” she said.

“I know how distressing these things can be (frankly, I have experienced worse), but the incident didn’t upset me too much, or preoccupy me. It was the principle of it that I objected to: I should not be touched in a sexual way by anyone, anywhere, without my consent.

“I shouldn’t have to put up with that at work, at a party, or anywhere else – nor should anyone. The culture of entitlement to women’s bodies begins with smaller acts than this and often leads to far, far worse.”

Ailbhe likened the act of speaking out in solidarity with Nokes - who Johnson claimed to not know when confronted about the incident- as that of a “courageous feminist act”.

In her article she said: “I admit that a somewhat grandiose suffragette phrase flew into my head: “Courage calls to courage everywhere”.

“I didn’t want Nokes to be alone in calling out something I knew hadn’t only happened to her. It was a courageous feminist act and I wanted to match that in the very small way I could.

“So, I posted a tweet that night on 15 November: ‘Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019. I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with – not least from the Prime Minister’s father.’”

" My phone has scarcely stopped ringing since.”

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson refused to say whether the Conservatives will investigate his father after the allegations.

When asked by Ms Nokes at a meeting of the Commons Liaison Committee if making public sexual harassment a specific crime could give women more confidence to come forward, he said all women should have the confidence to come forward and "denounce" harassment against them.