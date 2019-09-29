Belfast to London flight forced to turn back after colliding with birds

The flight was forced to turn back

A flight from Belfast to London has been forced to turn back after colliding with a flock of birds.

Aer Lingus flight EI930 took off from Belfast City Airport at around 9.30am and was making its way towards London Heathrow when the collision took place.

The airplane was forced to circle around the coast for a period before landing at Belfast International Airport.

It had originally been scheduled to land in London shortly before 11am.

A subsequent flight from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport has also been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Airport confirmed the flight was forced to turn back.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: "Guests are being re-accommodated on the next available flights from Belfast City Airport and Dublin to London Heathrow today and are being provided surface transport from Belfast International Airport to either Belfast City Airport or Dublin.

"Subsequently return flight EI931 from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport has been cancelled. Those guests will be re-accommodated on flights to both Belfast and Dublin today, with ground transportation provided as needed.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests."