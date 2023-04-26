‘Believe in tomorrow’ says Samaritans as it becomes London Marathon 2024 charity

Samaritans urged people to ‘believe in tomorrow’ as it was revealed as the charity of the year for the TCS London Marathon 2024 (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

Samaritans urged people to “believe in tomorrow” as it was revealed as the charity of the year for the TCS London Marathon 2024.

Chief executive Julie Bentley said: “The TCS London Marathon is almost a metaphor for life – a journey of highs, with important milestones along the way, but also moments of struggle when a bit of help is needed.

“So, after 70 years of supporting people as they face their own challenges, Samaritans is delighted to be chosen as the 2024 TCS London Marathon charity of the year, for the world’s most iconic marathon.”

The charity is hoping participants in the event on April 21 next year will help it to raise £1.7 million so more volunteers can support people to believe that a better tomorrow is possible.

“Samaritans services are always busy, and we also need support to help fund our life-saving work. Every step taken and pound raised will help us be there for more people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, who are struggling to cope,” Ms Bentley said.

“With you by our side, we can recruit and train volunteers from a diverse range of communities across the UK and Ireland, meaning we can reach more people, answer more calls for help and, ultimately, save lives.

“So I’m urging everyone to get behind #TeamSamaritans at the 2024 TCS London Marathon and together we can really believe in tomorrow.”

Laura, who ran the marathon for the charity in 2022, said: “Samaritans saved my life.

“When I was struggling with my mental health a few years ago, I felt alone and unable to carry on with life. I felt like I was a burden and that there was no way back for me until one late night I plucked up the courage and called Samaritans’ helpline.

“A conversation with a Samaritan brought me back from a very dark place – without that call there is a high chance that I wouldn’t be here today.

“Running the TCS London Marathon was a little way for me to pay back the support that Samaritans gave to me when I needed someone the most.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of the TCS London Marathon, said he is “delighted” to welcome Samaritans as the event’s official charity of the year for 2024.

“The work Samaritans does to support the most vulnerable and lonely in our society is essential,” he said.

“We wish Team Samaritans all the very best in their efforts to raise crucial funds to help reach those who need their support the most and to save many more lives.”

The ballot for a place in the 2024 event is open until 9pm on Friday April 28.

To apply to run for Samaritans, visit: https://www.samaritans.org/tcs-london-marathon-2024/