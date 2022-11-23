Bereaved families protest NI Troubles Bill ahead of second reading at House of Lords

Families protests outside Erskine House in Belfast on Wednesday as The The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is due before the House of Lords. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Bereaved families have protested in Belfast, ahead of a second reading of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill in the House of Lords on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the proposed legislation, which has been dubbed the ‘Bill of Shame' by some opponents, only inquests which have reached substantive hearing stage a year after the bill will be allowed while civil cases have been stopped.

Immunity from prosecution will also be offered in some circumstances.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll joined families outside Erskine House in the city, which is the Northern Ireland Office’s Belfast headquarters.

“This bill is designed to cover up the crimes of the British state and its proxies,” Mr Carroll stated.

“It will specifically be utilised to offer amnesty to state forces, as well as the state-backed death squads who terrorised the people of the North.

“Bereaved families deserve truth and justice. The so-called reconciliation bill offers neither. It has been rejected by victims, all parties of the island of Ireland, and in the wider international community.

“The Tories know this shameful legislation contravenes human rights law and that it will deny families closure. But they are prepared to enact these measures to protect the state’s reputation.

He concluded: “This bill is reckless, insensitive, and reprehensible - it should be binned for good.”

Protests against the bill were also held in London and Derry.

Speaking from London, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said: “The British government’s Legacy Bill will essentially pull down the shutters on hundreds of victims and families who are campaigning for truth and justice.

“Seeking to prevent families from exercising their right to seek truth and justice for their loved ones is cruel, callous and offensive.

“There has been widespread opposition to this legislation, not only from victims and families, but also political parties, human rights experts and senior political figures in Europe and the US.

“Only today church leaders in the north have also said that the Bill will not achieve any of its objectives and will prevent relatives of victims from getting investigations which are human rights compliant.

“It’s simply not good enough that the British government wants to cover up its role in the conflict and let its own state forces, who killed Irish citizens, off the hook.

“I joined campaigners in London today, to make it clear this flawed legislation once again must be scrapped and the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House implemented in a human rights complaint manner.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the UK government is set to make changes to the controversial bill.

The draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as all victims groups.

NI Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris recently told MPs: “There is no perfect solution to this issue, and we are committed to a way forward that deals with Northern Ireland’s troubled past as comprehensively and fairly as we possibly can.

“No perfect solution exists however we will do our best to address all the concerns that people raise with us.”

Mr Heaton-Harris also said he was “quite sure that this is the last legislative vehicle that any government will try to address this problem with”.

“So I do think it is very important for me to use all the time that we have to improve the bill,” he continued.