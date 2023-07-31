Bibby Stockholm barge faces fire safety concerns – reports

Plans to house thousands of migrants in new and cheaper accommodation could face fresh setbacks, after reports that the Bibby Stockholm barge has not received approval from local fire services (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Plans to house thousands of migrants in new and cheaper accommodation could face fresh setbacks, after reports that the Bibby Stockholm barge has not received approval from local fire services.

The Home Office had been expecting to send an initial group of people to the UK’s first floating barge for asylum seekers on Tuesday.

The facility, known as the Bibby Stockholm barge, is in Portland, Dorset, and will eventually host about 500 men at a time.

The Times on Monday reported serious fire safety concerns about the vessel, with fire service approval pending.

One source told the paper of fears that the barge could become a “floating Grenfell”, in reference to the west London tower block tragedy in 2017.

It comes after plans to move 2,000 migrants into RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire were reportedly delayed until October, after delays in carrying out surveys on the 14 buildings designated for migrant accommodation.

The Times also reported that the Home Office will this week move more migrants into accommodation at RAF Wethersfield in Essex.

It comes despite a small number of positive results for tuberculosis being detected at the former RAF site in Braintree.

A spokesman for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said it has provided “advice and comment” to the Home Office and the operators of the Bibby Stockholm and is prepared to “exercise our enforcement powers” if necessary once the barge is put into use.

Fire safety manager Graham Kewley said: “Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service continues to liaise with partner agencies, the Bibby Stockholm’s operator and the Home Office through the multi-agency forum and relevant subgroups.

“Responsibility for planning, implementing and managing the safety of barge residents rests with the responsible person, as defined in fire safety legislation, in conjunction with the Master of the vessel.

“Where any aspect falls within the scope of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order, we will be undertaking appropriate audits to confirm that adequate general fire precautions are in place.

“We have provided advice and comment in relation to fire safety arrangements to both the Home Office and the vessels operators during our familiarisation and pre-occupation visits.

“The fire risk assessment is the appropriate mechanism for determining the planning, organisation, management and control of fire safety measures, and responsibility rests with CTM (Corporate Travel Management) and Landry & Kling as the vessel operator – under their contract with the Home Office – to produce and keep this document under review.

“We do not conduct fire risk assessments or provide an approval process prior to occupation of a premises but will exercise our enforcement powers (either formal or informal) to address any significant areas of non-compliance where necessary.

“It would be inappropriate for DWFRS to provide further detail on the specific systems and emergency plans in place, as these could impact upon the safety of the vessel and/or its occupants. This aligns with our approach to any other commercial or residential premises.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites and vessels will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“The Bibby Stockholm is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks.

“In addition, the Home Office is working with stakeholders on a carefully structured plan to increase the number of asylum seekers at Wethersfield in a phased approach.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary told reporters on Monday: “The Bibby Stockholm is currently undergoing final preparations including fire safety checks. That’s happening this week to ensure that it complies with all the appropriate regulations.”

Asked about reports of delays to moving people into RAF Scampton, she said: “Work is ongoing to open to site at Scampton and we want that work to be done as soon as possible.

“I can’t get into running commentary on expected timelines but eventually the site will accommodate almost 2,000 people.”