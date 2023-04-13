Biden apologises to Irish senator’s infant daughter during historic speech

Handout photo issued by the Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden with Senator Rebecca Moynihan and her daughter Margot at Leinster House in Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland (Tony Maxwell/PA) — © Tony Maxwell

The baby of a senator became an unexpected guest of honour in the Irish Parliament after getting a special acknowledgement from the US president.

Ahead of an historic address to TDs and senators as part of Joe Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland, the Dail speaker drew attention to the young infant who was being held by her mother in the chamber.

As Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail was reading out the list of distinguished guests in the room for the presidential address when he mentioned one particularly young member of the audience.

Joe Biden addressing the Oireachtas Eireann (Tony Maxwell/PA) — © Tony Maxwell

“I think I must mention somebody else, Mr President, because it’s just come to my attention that a very young observer is in attendance here today, and that is the daughter of Senator Rebecca Moynihan,” he said.

The introduction was met with applause by parliamentarians as Ms Moynihan held up daughter Margo, dressed in a yellow outfit.

MEPs Ciaran Cuffe and Frances Fitzgerald, sitting beside Ms Moynihan, laughed and applauded as Mr O Fearghail namechecked the young guest.

“I do suspect that Margo’s attendance here will go down in family folklore for many years to come,” he said.

After beginning his address, Mr Biden apologised to Margo for having to listen to a policy speech by the US president, which he said his own children also had to endure.

“Margo, I apologise to you, little baby girl,” he said.