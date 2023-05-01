Big screen tribute to loyalist killer Michael Stone at match sparks fury

Bristol City FC apologises after text about ‘beating Milltown 3-0’ appears at half-time

Bristol City FC have apologised for message congratulating Michael Stone which appeared on club's big screen

Football fans have demanded an investigation after a message congratulating convicted loyalist killer Michael Stone for “beating Milltown 3-0” appeared on the big screen at Bristol City FC’s home ground.

The Championship side has apologised for the “serious error” which resulted in the shocking text being emblazoned across its half-time message board on Saturday.

“I sincerely hope Bristol City FC will be investigating how someone managed to get this put up on a big screen at the ground,” one football fan wrote on social media.

“Michael Stone massacred three innocent civilians at Milltown.”

The shocking tribute to the six-time loyalist killer appeared during the club’s home game against Burnley which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

“Congratulations Michael Stone for beating Milltown 3-0 in the cup final,” it read.

“From dad.”

It’s understood players — including Belfast-born Mark Sykes (25), who also plays for the Republic of Ireland — thought the image was fake when it began circulating online after the match.

But a spokesperson for the club later confirmed it had indeed appeared on-screen at Ashton Gate and insisted all efforts are being made to identify the culprit, who faces a ban from the stadium. “Bristol City would like to sincerely apologise for any offence caused by a message displayed on the screen,” the club said.

“We acknowledge that this was a serious error and the message that was sent into the club, one of many messages received and displayed on match days during the season, should never have got through our checking procedures.

“We will now review those processes and take every step to avoid something like this happening again.”

The incident has provoked outrage.

“What a horrible thing to show at your game,” one football fan wrote on social media.

They then used a series of expletives as they urged the club to check who Michael Stone is and see what he did at Milltown Cemetery on March 16, 1988.

The former UDA hitman served 27 years behind bars for a string of sectarian killings.

Three of his victims lost their lives when he single-handedly launched an infamous gun and grenade attack in the west Belfast graveyard where an IRA funeral was taking place. Another 60 people were injured in the atrocity.

Stone managed to flee a crowd of mourners who pursued him but was later apprehended by RUC officers.

Police contended with an angry mob on the M1 motorway after Stone was bundled into a car hijacked by the IRA.

The vehicle was stopped at high speed before the perpetrator was arrested – and his life saved.

The loyalist killer received a life sentence but was released in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

However six years later he was back in prison after being arrested in the revolving doors at Stormont as he tried to kill Sinn Féin chiefs Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness.

Stone was armed with a knife, imitation pistol and a viable explosive device when he was detained by security staff.

He was released on parole two years ago and returned to Parliament Buildings last May to watch the Orange Order’s NI Centenary celebrations alongside his DJ wife Karan.