Bill banning councils from boycotting Israeli goods due to be unveiled next week

A Government Bill aimed at banning councils from imposing boycotts on Israeli goods is expected to be unveiled next week.

The proposed legislation could prevent public bodies from adopting their own approach to international relations including through sanctions and divestment campaigns.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Bill was first set out in the Queen’s Speech last year following a commitment in the 2019 Conservative general election manifesto.

The Telegraph reported that Communities Secretary Michael Gove will introduce legislation on Monday.

He told the paper: “It is simply wrong that public bodies have been wasting taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agenda.

“The UK must have a consistent approach to foreign policy, set by UK Government.

“These campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. That is why we have taken this decisive action to stop these disruptive policies once and for all.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, supported targeted action against illegal settlements on the West Bank, though did not back a blanket boycott on Israel.

The current Labour leader has said the party does not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

A party spokesperson said: “We haven’t seen the Bill yet so will have to study it, but we have always opposed BDS and tabled an amendment to the public procurement bill last year to prevent councils from singling out Israel for special treatment. We were disappointed that the Conservative government didn’t support it.”

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Bill is aimed overwhelmingly at campaigns targeting Israel, which ministers say could “legitimise” antisemitism.

Accompanying documentation released with the speech last year said the Government has “zero toleration” for discrimination which pits different communities against each other.

It cited motions passed by Lancaster City Council in support of such campaigns in 2021 and by Leicester City Council to boycott goods from Israeli settlements in 2014.

The Bill will give the Government the power to ban public bodies which are already subject to public procurement rules from conducting their own boycott campaigns against foreign countries and territories.

It will also stop them from taking a different line from the Government on sanctions and foreign relations.