Billboard of 21 IRA Birmingham pub bombs victims is unveiled in city

The new hoarding featuring photos of all 21 victims of the Birmingham pub bombings. It has been erected in the centre of the city as part of the families’ ongoing campaign for a public inquiry

A giant billboard has been erected in the centre of Birmingham showing pictures of victims of the 1974 IRA pub bombings as relatives of the deceased made fresh calls for a public inquiry.

On November 21 of that year people were enjoying an evening out at the busy Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs when bombs ripped through both bars, killing 21 and injuring 182.

Six innocent Irishmen were jailed for the atrocity in 1975, but had their convictions quashed 16 years later after one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine (18) died, has worked tirelessly to get justice.

The Coroner's Court has declined to release documents the families believe contain vital information, including the names of IRA suspects.

"When we first began campaigning we had no plans, no strategy, simply the desire to let right be done by those who were slain over 45 years ago," said Ms Hambleton.

"Campaigning is not for the faint-hearted. It takes its toll in every way possible, but that is par for the course because we are here, living, breathing, whereas our loved ones were not given that opportunity.

"The British Establishment create as many barriers and blockades as it can as a way to slow us down and wear us out in the hope that we will give in.

"Clearly, their own strategies have failed, because we are here to stay, as we will never, never, never give in or stop fighting for those who are not here to fight for justice themselves. We are their voice, we are their army, which is continuing to grow day after day after day."

She acknowledged the support the families have received from the people of Birmingham, along with "our incredible supporters across the UK and the world".

"This billboard that Grant Adams, CEO of (car engineers) Sertec in the city and long-time supporter so kindly donated in memory of our 21, is a further endorsement of his magnificent support for our continued plight seeking truth, justice and accountability," she added.

"It is impossible to express how deep our gratitude is to everyone. Today we must salute them for their unstinting and unconditional support."

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said what happened in the city nearly 46 years ago "must never be forgotten", and this billboard was one way of ensuring that. "We must do more than never forget, we must also achieve justice for the 21," he said.

"The Birmingham pub bombings remain the largest unsolved murder in the United Kingdom's recent history, and for the victims and their families, this is a wrong we have to try and right. Each year the sadness and anger within the city grows that justice has still not yet been served. Last year I called for a panel-led, open public inquiry into the bombings, and this remains a very active conversation with the Home Secretary.

"With a coroner's inquest unable to provide answers as to who the perpetrators were, and an active police investigation open but cold, I believe an inquiry is the only way to get the answers the victims' families and the city of Birmingham deserve.

"The bombings remain the darkest night in Birmingham's history, and despite a huge reconciliation effort, we need full closure, especially for the bereaved families and everyone affected. It is against that backdrop today's billboard is unveiled, and we vow to never forget the 21."