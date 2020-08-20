Body of missing Belfast priest Stephen Rooney found after US boating accident

The body of missing Belfast priest Fr Stephen Rooney (66) has been found.

The clergyman, who had been a priest in the USA for thirty years, went missing after a boating accident in the Detroit River.

The incident occurred near Grosse Ile, an island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

It’s understood the priest was on board a speedboat which hit a rock in the river and overturned.

Ten people were rescued, three of them children. Another man, Robert Chiles, also died in the accident.

Fr Rooney , who came originally from Belfast’s Short Strand area, was a a pastor at St Joseph's parish in Trenton in the Diocese of Detroit, and regularly return to Ireland to visit his family.

His brother Pilib Ó Ruanaidh told RTÉ News the family has been notified that the body has been discovered.

The Belfast priest's home parish of St Matthew's asked for prayers from parishioners on social media, as had the Passionist community at Tobar Mhuire, Crossgar, where Fr Rooney had spent time at the star of his training for the priesthood.

Parishioner, Tricia Mohr said of Fr Rooney: “He always made you laugh. He served God with such joy. He was a great guy.”