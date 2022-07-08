Boris and Carrie’s plan for lavish wedding bash at Chequers branded ‘crass’

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are to host a lavish wedding party at the Prime Minister’s grace and favour mansion while he clings on to office, it has been reported.

Chequers, the 16th century Buckingham country house, had been planned for the celebration with their friends on July 30, the Daily Mirror revealed.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson said he would step down when a new Tory leader had been elected and that he would hang on as a caretaker until the autumn.

But some Tory MPs say he should go immediately and be replaced by a deputy because of the controversial way he tried to hang on after 50 Tory MPs walked out of government.

The pair tied the knot in May 2021 with a handful of guests because only 30 people were allowed in the Downing Street garden under Covid rules.

The wedding was the third marriage for Mr Johnson, who has two children with Carrie, who previously worked in Conservative central office, where she was known as Carrie Symonds.

The plan for a further celebration is likely to raise eyebrows because rule-breaking bashes at Downing Street contributed to a loss in public trust in the Prime Minister.

The newspaper cited two sources who said the party was planned for that date and that the couple were keen to go ahead with it.

“It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers,” one Tory source told the Mirror.

“It’s a national asset not his personal home. The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately”

A second insider told the paper: “It’s crass if it goes ahead.”

Chequers features a heated indoor swimming pool, putting green and 1,500 acres of grounds — an idyllic location for a wedding party.

The mansion appeared to be on the PM’s mind as he thanked staff outside Downing Street.

As he made his round of thank yous to his family, the Civil Service and the NHS, Mr Johnson appeared to forget where he was, saying “I want to thank the wonderful staff here at Chequers” before correcting himself to say “here at No 10”.

“And of course at Chequers,” he added.

Allies of the prime minister have said the PM wants to stay on in office out of a sense of duty, rejecting suggestions the decision has anything to do with the party.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The PM has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place to continue his obligation to the public.”