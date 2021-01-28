Boris Johnson to use visit to Scotland to assert 'great benefits' of Union

Boris Johnson will today use a visit to Scotland to argue that the Union has been integral in administering the coronavirus vaccine, providing Covid testing and giving economic support north of the border during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister has spoken before about the "great benefits of co-operation" that the Union has brought while dealing with the coronavirus crisis, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the UK.

The visit comes as calls grow for a second independence vote for Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is arguing that should the SNP win a majority at the Holyrood election - scheduled for May - then that would be grounds for a new border poll.

Speaking ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister said: "The great benefits of co-operation across the whole of the UK have never been clearer than since the beginning of this pandemic.

He added: "The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic: from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers and teachers - working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our Covid recovery."