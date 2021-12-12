Boris Johnson took part in No 10 Christmas quiz last year in apparent breach of Covid restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took part in a Christmas quiz sitting between two colleagues in No 10 last year at a time when indoor household mixing was banned in London.

The Sunday Mirror has published a picture of Mr Johnson at the event, which it said took place on December 15. It comes after an investigation was launched by the government into three allegations of gatherings last Christmas, including two in Downing Street, despite being banned by Covid rules.

In the most recent photo, Mr Johnson is sitting in the No 10 library between a colleague wearing a tinsel scarf while another appears to be wearing a Santa hat. London was at the time under Tier Two restrictions, which banned mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and allowed a maximum of six people to meet outside.

Downing Street said the prime minister "briefly took part virtually in a quiz" to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

Responding to the photo, a No10 spokesperson said: "This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response so those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks."

A Downing Street source told the BBC the two people in the picture with Mr Johnson were members of his close staff who had come in to help him with the technology.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter Mr Johnson was "unfit to lead this country" and added: "Boris Johnson really believes it's one rule for him, another for everyone else.

"Despite repeated denials of parties in No 10, it now transpires that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the prime minister even took part in a festive quiz," she said.

On Friday, 10 Downing Street's 2021 Christmas party was cancelled amid outrage over a different gathering on December 18 last year, after London had been put under Tier 3 restrictions, which banned gatherings of two or more people indoors unless it was "reasonably necessary" for work.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was asked by the Prime Minister to carry out an investigation earlier this week.

The inquiry will also include finding out what happened at another Downing Street gathering on November 27 last year, and another at the Department for Education on December 10.

Former government spokesperson Allegra Stratton quit her job on Wednesday after a backlash over a video she appeared in from last December, in which she joked about a Christmas party.

It comes as the government announced new rules in England to tackle the spread of Omicron.