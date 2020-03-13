Boxing icon Barney Eastwood to be laid to rest today

The funeral of boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood will take place today.

Mr Eastwood passed away on Monday aged 87 after a short illness.

Born in Cookstown in 1932, he famously worked with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan.

However, their relationship ended in a bitter legal battle, following which the boxing promoter was awarded £450,000 in damages.

His funeral will be held at Redburn Cemetery in Holywood at 11am today.

Mr Eastwood, who also worked with champions Dave McAuley and Paul Hodkinson, founded a chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100m.

Speaking following his death, renowned boxing trainer John Breen, who worked alongside Mr Eastwood for years, said he owed his career to the Co Tyrone man.

"I wouldn't have had the career in the sport I have had - or doing what I am doing now - without him," he said

"He was a real character who absolutely loved boxing."

Paying tribute, Mr Breen said he would miss Mr Eastwood "so much".

A funeral notice for Mr Eastwood read: "Dearest husband of Frances and much loved father of Brian, Peter, Adrian, Fiona, Stephen, Fearghal and the late Fintan. Rest in Peace.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, children, children-in-law, sister Margaret Cooke, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle."