Boy, 11, dies after blaze in east London flat

An 11-year-old boy has died after a flat fire (Aaron Chown/PA) — © Aaron Chown

An 11-year-old boy has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in east London.

Two adults and two children escaped the blaze at the home in Stern Close, Barking, before firefighters arrived.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police said those in hospital are not in a life-threatening condition. Another man was treated at the incident by paramedics.

Around 40 firefighters battled the fire after crews were called at 3.25am on Tuesday, and a three-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was “destroyed” by the flames.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cause alongside the London Fire Brigade.

It does not appear to be suspicious at this stage, the force said.