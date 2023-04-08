Boy, 12, appears in court accused of murdering grandmother who was hit by car

Marcia Grant died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA) — © South Yorkshire Police

A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

The boy sat for part of the hearing, fidgeting from time to time and looking round at the court, which was filled with police, journalists, lawyers and representatives from social care and youth offending teams.

Chair of the bench Alan Kelleher told him he would be remanded into secure youth detention until his appearance on Tuesday.

Earlier, prosecutor Gary Crothers outlined what had happened to the magistrates as the court discussed the youngster’s remand situation.

Mrs Grant was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday’s incident outside her semi-detached house in Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

Her family released a statement saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

“She was a beautiful soul.”