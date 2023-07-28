Boy, 14, arrested after seven-year-old girl dies in motorbike hit-and-run

People leave flowers on Turnstone Road in Blakenall, Walsall, near to the scene where a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run (Phil Barnett/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene at Turnstone Road in Blakenall, Walsall, shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

The girl was found with critical injuries and was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital but later died.

Police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and are trying to determine the exact make and model.

The 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

Flowers, balloons and stuffed toys were left at the scene of the crash on Friday.

Dozens of bunches of brightly-coloured bouquets paid tribute to the girl, with one reading: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

Another says: “Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

A steady stream of emotional people have been visiting the scene to add their own tributes and comfort each other.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

“We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

“I now need that community to come together and work with me.

“This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

“This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit trauma doctor and critical care paramedic along with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews discovered a pedestrian and a motorbike had been involved in a collision and the pedestrian, a female child, was in a critical condition.

“She was receiving basic life support and ambulance crews immediately took over to provide advanced life support and trauma care before she was conveyed on blue lights to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.”