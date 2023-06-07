Boy, 14, dies after ‘isolated incident’ at school

A 14-year-old boy has died after an incident at a West Lothian school (PA)

A 14-year-old boy has died after an incident at a West Lothian school.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.

The school said there was an “isolated incident” within the grounds.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.

“His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

A statement posted on the school’s website said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy earlier today (Tuesday) following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

“All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing inquiries.

“We have set up emotional support and signposting for students affected by today’s incident and are unable to comment further at this time due to an ongoing police investigation”