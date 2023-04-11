Boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London

The teenager was found in Longshaw Road, Chingford, at around 9.20pm on Easter Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Teams from both the land and air ambulance services as well as members of the public tried to save him but he died at the scene. His family has been told.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, local policing commander for north-east London, said: “This is a tragic incident and I am devastated that a young life has been lost as a result of knife crime.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Incidents such as this have a devastating impact on families, friends and our local communities.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation. They have been at the scene overnight and will remain there today as they carry out further enquiries.

“This work is being supported by additional local patrols who are there to respond to any concerns within the community.”

Detectives are viewing CCTV and carrying out door to door inquiries, Mr Crick said. They have already spoken to some witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone else who has information about what happened.

Witnesses can contact police in the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or by calling 101 or on Twitter at @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 6358/10Apr. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.