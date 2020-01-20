Midrar Ali who is at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute (Family handout)

Brain-damaged baby's parents prepare for High Court fight

A couple who want doctors to keep providing life-support treatment to their brain-damaged baby son are preparing for a High Court trial.

Midrar Ali’s father Karwan Ali, 35, and mother, Shokhan Ali, 28, want specialists at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester to continue providing life-support treatment.

They say three-month-old Midrar is growing and should be given more time.

But specialists say Midrar is dead and have told a judge overseeing the case that keeping his body connected to a ventilator is not dignified.

Mrs Justice Lieven is due to make decisions after a trial scheduled to take place in the Family Division of the High Court in Preston on Monday and Tuesday.

Midrar, whose parents life in Manchester, has been receiving life-support treatment in an intensive care unit since shortly after his birth.

Complications during birth led to him being starved of oxygen and suffering brain damage.

Hospital bosses want Mrs Justice Lieven to rule that ending life-support treatment is in Midrar’s best interests.

