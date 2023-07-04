Braverman to meet with police and sporting leaders over Just Stop Oil protests

England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will hold talks with senior sporting figures and police leaders on protecting Wimbledon and other events this summer from disruptive protests.

Event organisers and national sporting bodies will meet Ms Braverman and Sports Secretary Lucy Frazer on Wednesday to discuss the Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising groups.

Ministers fear further “guerrilla protests” will follow the action seen last week at the Ashes.

A Just Stop Oil protester jumped on the table at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship (Mike Egerton/PA)

As the first round got under way on Monday, Wimbledon was on high alert for disruption. Organisers were blaming slow queues on increased security checks.

As well as Just Stop Oil’s brief disruption of the second Ashes test at Lord’s, the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship have been affected in recent months.

The Home Office declined to set out which policing leaders and sporting groups are attending the meeting.

Writing in The Sun, Rishi Sunak praised England cricketer Jonny Bairstow for having “coolly carried away” the Just Stop Oil “eco-zealot” who had disrupted the match.

“As Bairstow showed at Lord’s, people want an end to this disruption,” the Prime Minister said.

“And I will work with the police and sporting authorities to ensure we do stop it.”