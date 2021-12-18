Brexit Minister Lord Frost resigns partly ‘due to Boris Johnson’s Plan B Covid-19 measures’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet over the ‘political direction of his Government’.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Lord David Frost handed his resignation to the UK Prime Minister a week ago, but was persuaded by Mr Johnson to stay in his post until January.

The life peer was responsible for negotiating Britain's departure from the EU, and a senior government source has reportedly cited the introduction of 'Plan B' Covid measures - including vaccine passports – as a main reason for the Brexit Minister’s departure.

Around 100 Tory MPs rebelled against the ‘Plan B’ measures.

Tax rises and the staggering cost of 'net zero' environmental policies in recent months are other factors that have purportedly contributed to Mr Frost’s unhappiness with the Prime Minister and government.

The hard-hitting news is the latest in a string of controversial headlines for the Conservative Party, and comes after the loss of their 23,000 majority in the North Shropshire by-election amid the 'partygate' row over celebrations inside No 10 last Christmas.

The Mail on Sunday added that MPs are increasingly talking about a challenge to the Prime Minister's leadership within the next six months, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leading the field of contenders.

Lord Frost has recently been locked in tense rounds of talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic as the UK and the EU attempt to close gaps in post-Brexit arrangements.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the UK Government is to delay new controls on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Great Britain while negotiations with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol continue.

The checks on incoming goods from the European Union – covering mainly food and agricultural products – are due to come into force on January 1, bringing post-Brexit customs arrangements with the bloc in line with those with the rest of world.

However, Lord Frost said the existing arrangements would continue on a temporary basis for goods crossing the Irish Sea for as long as the discussions on the protocol are ongoing.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said the news represented "a Government in total chaos right when the country faces an uncertain few weeks".

She tweeted: "@BorisJohnson isn't up to the job. We deserve better than this buffoonery."