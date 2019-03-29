Brexit result: Dodds 'would remain in EU' rather than risk NI's position in Union BelfastTelegraph.co.uk MPs have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement following a dramatic session in Westminster with the DUP suggesting the way forward may be to remain in the EU. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/brexit-result-dodds-would-remain-in-eu-rather-than-risk-nis-position-in-union-37963168.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article37963412.ece/829bc/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_10ea6e26-c7b0-4417-9d6d-c0c15ec12b38_1

Email

MPs have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement following a dramatic session in Westminster with the DUP suggesting the way forward may be to remain in the EU.

The DUP MP Nigel Dodds said the UK should stay in the EU if that was the only way to preserve Northern Ireland's place in UK.

"I would stay in the European Union and remain rather than risk Northern Ireland’s position. That’s how strongly I feel about the Union," he told the BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt.

He said a solution was needed which worked for the entire UK but still said he wanted Brexit to be delivered.

"We want to see Brexit delivered, we believe the referendum result should be respected and delivered on but it can’t be at the risk of separating Northern Ireland out from the rest of the United Kingdom."

Belfast Telegraph Digital