Britain’s salad shortage ‘to last four weeks’

Empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

Britain’s fruit and vegetable crisis could last up to four weeks, a former environment secretary has warned.

Supermarkets have introduced limits on sales of some fresh produce because of shortages caused by ruined harvests, disrupted travel routes and high energy costs.

Poor weather that has disrupted harvests in Spain and Morocco has affected the supply of tomatoes, peppers and other fruit and vegetables.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, Conservative MP George Eustice said he expects the problems to last around “three to four weeks”.

He blamed the crisis on a “cocktail of weather events” and a spike in energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.

He also said there was “not much different the Government could have done in recent months” and “there’s nothing they can do immediately” to avoid the problems affecting supply chains. Former Sainsbury’s chief executive Justin King has said British food production had been hurt by a combination of the Government leaving producers at the mercy of high energy prices and Brexit shrinking its supply of workers.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said if the shortages persist, it will drive up food price inflation.

© Evening Standard