British man on board Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

The ship had been quarantined off the coast of Japan after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan.

He is the first Briton to have died from coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

In the UK, 19 people have been diagnosed with the illness.