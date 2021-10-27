Budget 2021: What does it mean for you? - Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out spending plans
Rishi Sunak outlines what the Treasury will be spending, and where the cash is coming from.
By PA Reporters
Live coverage as Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget setting out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.
