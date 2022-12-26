Bugler keeping alive centuries of royal and military tradition in Co Down village

Andrew Carlisle played at the proclamation ceremony for the King.

A bugler who played at the proclamation of the King in Royal Hillsborough is helping to keep centuries of military tradition alive in the Co Down village.

Andrew Carlisle, 47, is the bugler for the Hillsborough Fort Guard, a ceremonial troop of 20 warders which dates back to 1660, when a royal warrant was first issued by Charles II.

The guard went into decline in the 20th century, when no new warders were recruited, but is now being returned to full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “The guard largely was intact from the 1660s until the early 1900s when the government of the day stopped paying for it.

The Hillsborough Fort Guard carry out ceremonial duties in the village (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Even when there were no warders left, the position of bugler was always kept on. That is the role I have held since 2006.

“But the warrant has never been rescinded. Even when it was just me, the Hillsborough Fort Guard was always here.

“The Marquess of Downshire, Nicholas Hill, is the current constable and in 2021, for the first time in more than 100 years, new warrants for warders were issued.

“I am pleased to say we have all 20 places filled.”

The guard carry out ceremonial duties at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, and were busy throughout 2022 with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and then the death of the Queen.

Mr Carlisle said: “The Platinum Jubilee was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“I was shocked to receive a call to ask would I consider composing a bugle fanfare that would signal the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth.

We went from the highs of the jubilee to the low of the Queen's death. But it was also a mixed feeling, like a new beginning, a new era Andrew Carlisle

“There are no valves on a bugle so all the notes are made by the shape of your lips and how much air you are putting through it. There are only five or six notes and it is very difficult to come up with something which doesn’t sound like something else.

“But I did it and I’m very proud to go onto YouTube every now and then and discover all these weird and wonderful places across the world where it was played.

“We went from the highs of the jubilee to the low of the Queen’s death. But it was also a mixed feeling, like a new beginning, a new era.

“I think that was evident up at Hillsborough Castle. Yes, there were the floral tributes, but there was a pride in what this village belonged to.

“The royal ethos of the village went into overdrive and it became the epicentre of the nation wanting to be here, bring flowers, to just stand and chat.”

The guard took part in the proclamation ceremony for the new King at Hillsborough Castle, with Mr Carlisle sounding a new royal salute he had composed.

“It was a lot of pressure. About five minutes before we were due to go on it started raining. I had to do the call and then a royal salute. I had to sound the call at exactly one minute to 12 so the proclamation could be delivered at midday. This was all going through my head.

“I was very proud to stand there on that historic day.”

Sergeant Bugler Andrew Carlisle said the Hillsborough Fort Guard is being returned to full strength (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The guard was there at the proclamation of George V and Edward VII, so it was nice that history was repeating itself and it was Hillsborough’s input into history and it is vitally important that continues.”

New uniforms are being made for the Hillsborough Fort Guard now it is back at full strength.

Mr Carlisle said: “To kit one of us out costs about £5,000. Our tailor in London is making them from scratch.

“The last time we had 20 uniforms was about 1890, we currently have seven.

“Everybody strives for that unique selling point and we have it here in Hillsborough with the guard.

“Next year will be another busy one for us, we have a coronation to look forward to.”