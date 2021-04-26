Bursary honours ex-BBC presenter Seamus McKee's late nephew 

Widow of mountain runner says new grant scheme for athletes is a fitting legacy

THE widow of former BBC NI presenter Seamus McKee’s nephew has set up a bursary for athletes in his honour.

Chris Smith, an experienced mountain runner, failed to return to his family after setting out for a run in the Perthshire hills in October last year.

The 43-year-old Team GB veteran's body was found two days later, with a coroner later attributing his death to hypothermia.

Now, to mark six months since the October 27 tragedy, Lindsay Smith has launched a grant scheme in his name for sports people from all walks of life to help cover the cost of vital kit, travel to often remote races, and training camps.

The mother of their two sons Cameron (10) and Alastair (7) told the Belfast Telegraph that the bursary is a fitting legacy to Chris, who had helped Team GB win bronze medals in the 2013 European Championships.

“He was an amazing father, husband, friend,” Lindsay admitted.

“I miss his general fun-loving adventurous spirit and that whole boundless energy he had.”

She added that her fervent wish was “to see Chris’s memory being used in a positive way for others to get the experiences and opportunities that he got in running”.

Banker Lindsay told how she had “always tried to keep positive” during the search for the Whitehall civil servant who tragically never returned from a run while on a holiday in Scotland with her and their two young sons.

Seamus McKee

“Initially we thought that perhaps he had had an injury and that had stopped him getting back… but obviously as time went on we started to see it differently,” she recalled.

At the time, veteran journalist Seamus McKee, who lives near Chris's mum Ursula and dad Mike, said that his Sussex-based nephew’s family were "a massive support for each other" in their profound grief.

Lindsay said their unflinching strength had been a massive succour in recent months.

“It has been incredibly tough,” she said.

“With lockdown it’s been much harder to see family. However, we’ve been massively supported by our local community and I couldn’t have asked for more from family and friends.”

Describing him as a kind, thoughtful man who was devoted to his family, including his older brothers Nicholas and Steven and his younger sister Marianne, Mr McKee paid tribute to his nephew’s “enormous talent as an athlete”.

“Chris had a lot of great qualities,” said Mr McKee, whose wife Brenda’s sister is Chris's mum.

"He knew what the important things were in life. That's something that I always took from conversations with him — namely, family, Lindsay and the two boys, his brothers and sister and his mum and dad."

Lindsay, who has started running since Chris died, described the creation of a bursary as “enormously powerful” for them as a family.

“When you’re going through something so devastating as this, it brings us huge comfort to put his name and memory into positive use,” she said.

“Chris was a really positive person, he was always out to achieve more and have more adventures and it feels like we’re using this tragedy in a positive way for the benefit of others.”

The grant scheme is to help athletes fulfil their potential by covering the cost of vital kit, travel to often remote races and training camps.

Lindsay said after Chris died she “was struck by how many people said he had advised them on running”.

“Chris has also inspired our family to run,” she added.

“Chris’ mum, sister, three of his sisters-in-law, and I recently ran a virtual marathon relay.

“His brother Steve and brother-in-law Billy have also recently completed marathons in his memory.

“Using this fund to help other athletes achieve their goals seems such a fitting tribute to Chris.”

Chris’ sister Marianne said she hoped the grants “will allow people the opportunities to access the benefits and experiences that athletics and running can bring”.

“Whether it’s a PE teacher seeking funds for a promising athlete to get running shoes, to apply to attend a mountain running event, or to join a local athletics club, we are very excited to be able to support disadvantaged young people in this way and it is a lasting legacy for Chris,” she added.

The Chris Smith Memorial Fund will be set up as a charitable trust to facilitate the advancement of running related sport, with a focus on hill running, via grants to aspiring athletes.

Follow the Chris Smith Memorial Fund on Facebook and Twitter @csmemorialfund or email chrissmithmemorialfund@gmail.com