Card from King Charles icing on the cake for Northern Ireland man William Stockdale on 100th birthday

Army veteran celebrated 100th birthday and received recognition from monarch

It’s the icing on the cake for a very special birthday.

One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive a birthday card from King Charles celebrated his milestone at the beginning of January.

In a tradition dating back centuries the reigning monarch gifts anyone turning 100 a birthday card to commemorate the occasion.

Following the death of the Queen, the duty was handed over to King Charles.

William Stockdale, an Army veteran, received his card after celebrating his big birthday in Scrabo Isles nursing home, Newtownards.

William was born in Doncaster in 1923. He grew up with his father, step mother and two siblings.

The card from King Charles

When he was old enough he joined the Army, working as a mechanic and was based in Armagh, where he met and fell in love with a local girl named Winnie.

William was later sent to serve in Bombay in India for several years during the Second World War before returning to Northern Ireland to marry the woman he loved.

He received many medals for his time in the Army during the Second World War.

William and his wife spent 60 long and happy years together.

After William returned home from serving in India, the pair settled in Portadown, where William continued to work as a mechanic.

William and Winnie had a son, and two grandchildren, but sadly Winnie and their son have since passed away.

As William got older he moved into Scrabo Isles nursing home, Newtownards to be close to the rest of his family.

William’s family threw a birthday party to celebrate his special birthday with the other nursing home residents over the weekend.

He had fun celebrating in style with balloons, a cake and music while the birthday card from King Charles, congratulating William on his achievement, arrived on Monday.

William and Cheryl Stockdale

Cheryl Stockdale is married to William’s grandson Lee and says the whole family is delighted with William’s card.

“We think it’s just marvellous, it’s very very good, I’ve never known anyone to turn 100 before,” Cheryl said.

She described William as a caring person and said he welcomed her into the family with open arms.

“I always looked up to him as my own granddad, as mine had passed away when I was very young and he just took me on as his granddaughter and shared some nice wisdom and nice stories with us over the years. We have had some really good times,” Cheryl said.

William and Winnofred Stockdale

She is thankful for the advice William has given her over the years: “He is a very wise man, he passed on a lot of wisdom to us.”

Cheryl said William was always popular among his neighbours, particularly due to his resourcefulness.

She added: “He was very good when he was at home with his hands — all the neighbours used to come around with the things that needed fixed and he’d fix them for them and he would never throw anything out.”

William and his family are all pleased with the King’s card which is proudly on display amongst his other birthday cards.