Causeway coastal walk is voted one of best in UK

A scenic local beauty spot has been voted one of the best walking routes in the UK.

The five-mile north coast trail from Dunseverick Castle to the Giant's Causeway came in the top 10 of a survey conducted by consumer site Which? following the increasing prevalence of walking due to the pandemic.

Rated by more than 2,800 of the site's members across a number of categories, the stunning sea views, dramatic bays and rugged hills of the Co Antrim coast walk came top in Northern Ireland, with no other walk here managing to feature in the top 50 shortlist.

Beginning at the ruins of the castle on the Causeway Road, the route continues across hills brimming with sea birds and further through wildlife-rich farmland.

The World Heritage Site includes views of wide bays, sandy beaches, plunging cliffs and off-shore rocks.

The headland of Weir's Snout offers the first glimpse of the famous 40,000 basalt columns of the Giant's Causeway, before a descent down the Shepherd's Steps caps the exhilarating journey.

Placing between the mountain of Ben Lomond in Scotland and the waterfalls of the Durham Dales, the walk was rated five stars out of five for both "places of interest" and "scenery".

While those surveyed gave it a three out of five for both "peace and quiet" and "wildlife".

Now owned by the National Trust, the coastline has been the scene of centuries of unique history, with Dunseverick Castle the home of many historical Irish kings.

The castle is recorded to have been visited by Saint Patrick in the 5th century and raided by Vikings in 870AD, while the Giant's Causeway is believed to have been formed some 50 to 60 million years ago.

Beating the walk in the survey was Anstruther to Crail in Fife, and the Solva to St David's trail in Pembrokeshire, which both came in the top five.

Rounding off the top three walks in the UK was the Rhosili headland trail in Swansea in third place.

Helvellyn, situated in the Lake District, came in runner-up.

And finishing top of the pile was Buttermere Circuit, again in the Lake District.