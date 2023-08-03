CCTV released in bid to find body of second alleged murder victim

Police investigating the murders of two women have released CCTV of the latest alleged victim as efforts continue to find her body.

Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation after 48-year-old Fiona Holm was reported missing by her family on June 29.

Officers believe she was killed up to nine days earlier having last been seen on CCTV on the evening of June 20 after she met up with friends.

In the footage, she is wearing a green top and dark leggings and walks alone on Verdant Lane in Catford, south-east London.

Police have previously released footage of Ms Holm in an off licence earlier the same evening.

In an appeal to the public, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “Her family are obviously distraught. We don’t know what’s happened to Fiona. We don’t know where her body is. So they need some answers. They can’t grieve until Fiona is found.”

She appealed for anyone with information about where Ms Holm might have gone after Verdant Lane or where she might have ended up to come forward.

Ms Blackburn said: “After a missing person investigation failed to locate Fiona, our enquiries have led us to believe that she had come to serious harm. Part of our ongoing investigation is piecing together a timeline of Fiona’s movements in the days leading up to and including Tuesday, 20 June when she was last seen alive.

“We are now releasing footage captured on what we believe to be Fiona’s last living day and we need to speak to anyone who saw her or spoke to her around that time.

“Fiona was known to be a friendly woman who would take the time to speak with local people. She has been a familiar face in the Lewisham/Blackheath area. Do you know her? Did you see her from mid to late June? If you did, was she anxious or worried about anything – did she share any information with you about what was going on in her life?

“If you live in, or travelled through, the Verdant Lane area of Catford on 20 June, and have not already spoken to the police, do you have either doorbell or dash-cam footage that might include images of Fiona?

“If you saw, spoke to, or have information concerning Fiona please get in touch. No matter how insignificant your information might seem, please share it with us.”

Ms Holm was a mother and came from a big family who had issued appeals on Facebook in the days before she was formally reported missing.

Ms Blackburn added: “Part of the appeal is that she was a quite an active member of the community. She would be quite often in the High Street in Lewisham. She would be out and about quite frequently so her lack of presence there has been quite substantial for us.”

Police have linked the case to that of Naomi Hunte, 41, who was found fatally stabbed at her home in Congleton Grove, Woolwich, south-east London, on February 14 last year.

Construction worker Carl Cooper, 65, of Hither Green, south-east London, who had been in relationships with both victims, has been charged with their murders and faces a trial at the Old Bailey next year.

Anyone who saw Ms Holm or has information concerning her disappearance can call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317