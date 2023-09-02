Charles and Camilla join the Highland crowds at the annual Braemar Gathering

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, the King and the Queen Camilla at the Braemar Gathering (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The King wore a new tartan for his visit to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a short distance from his summer residence at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The King Charles III tartan, named after the monarch, is green, blue and red and was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the coronation.

Young Highland dancers present flowers to the royal party (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King was accompanied by the Queen, wearing an outfit by Mr Roy, with his sister the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Traditionally, the monarch becomes chief of the gathering, although Charles has not yet been announced as such.

The event is a favourite with the royals, and the family used a photograph taken at the games last year on one of their Christmas cards.