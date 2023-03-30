Charles to become first British monarch to address Bundestag

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending a Green Energy reception at Bellevue Palace, Berlin, the official residence of the President of Germany, during his State Visit to Germany. Picture date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. — © Ben Birchall

The King will become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.

Charles will deliver a speech which will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.

The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to Germany, the first of Charles’ reign, began on Wednesday with a ceremonial greeting at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

During a speech at a state banquet staged in his honour on Wednesday evening, Charles pledged to “strengthen the connections” between the UK and Germany as he paid tribute to the “enduring value” of the two nations’ relationship.

(Left to right) Elke Buedenbender, the Queen Consort, King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attending a Green Energy reception at Bellevue Palace, Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA) — © Ben Birchall

During the day the King will attend a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building.

Later, the King and the Queen Consort will visit Wittenbergplaztz Food Market and meet a range of local business owners who will discuss the history of the market.

Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary after Russia invaded their homeland and Charles will tour the Tegel Refugee Centre to meet some of the group.

Separately the Queen Consort will visit the Refugio House community centre, a meeting place for locals and new Berlin residents, including refugees.