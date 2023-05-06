Children from 19 NI schools deliver an anthem fit for a king

Paige Ryall (second from right) singing the hymn alongside pupils from other schools in Antrim and Newtownabbey borough

Some of 450 pupils from 19 primary, secondary and special schools took part in the project

It’s an anthem fit for a king. And it is also the stunning result of a project involving one of our foremost composers and children from 19 local schools.

Invocation: A Coronation Hymn was written by Philip Hammond to mark the crowning of King Charles III.

It will no doubt be sweet music to the ears of the new monarch and his wife Queen Camilla.

The rousing piece is sung by young opera performers Mary McCabe and Erin O’Hare, accompanied by 450 pupils from primary, secondary and special schools in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

The Ulster Orchestra strings section provides the backing for the piece, which uses texts from the Psalms and incorporates the words of well-known Irish hymn Be Thou My Vision.

It all came together in a memorable work that is both traditional and contemporary, and a fitting soundtrack to an historic occasion.

Mr Hammond (72), a former teacher, said of working with the children: “They really put their hearts and souls into it and I’ve loved working with them. Everything has gone remarkably well. In fact, it couldn’t have gone any better.

“The hymn invites people to take inspiration from the words, and I hope they do, because it’s very special.”

Among those involved was Paige Ryall (16) from Hill Croft School, which caters for pupils with severe challenges to learning and have complex needs.

The Newtownabbey teen said she really enjoyed playing her part in marking the royal occasion.

“I’ve been involved in the choir ever since I’ve been at Hill Croft but this is definitely my most important work,” Paige said.

“I love singing and it makes me feel special to be involved in this project with all the other children.

“There’s nothing better than singing with your friends.

“It makes me happy and I hope we make the people listening happy too.”

Composer Philip Hammond, who wrote the new anthem

Hill Croft principal Roz McFeeters said contributing to the anthem had been a fabulous opportunity for her pupils.

“They’ve enjoyed playing their part in the wider community; this has allowed them to have their voices heard in a way that’s meaningful to them,” she said.

Teacher Holly Rankin, who takes choir at Hill Croft, said it was superb to see the children sing using Makaton, a communication tool used by those with learning or communication difficulties.

“They have wonderful voices and it’s great to see them share their skills on this platform,” said Holly.

Antrim and Newtownabbey mayor Stephen Ross said it was a proud moment for the borough.

“What a way to honour the new King and Queen,” he said.

“I want to thank Philip Hammond and everyone who has worked so hard to turn this idea into a reality.

“Most of all, I want to thank the children. Without them our celebrations would be much more muted, and much less jovial.”