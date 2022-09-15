Church leaders on both sides recreate Queen’s ‘walk of hope’ in Enniskillen

Cross-community service will be held this Sunday to remember monarch’s historic visit in 2012

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh leave St Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen in 2012 accompanied by Dean Kenneth Hall (left) and Lord Anthony Hamilton

As millions continue to mourn the death of the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday, church leaders in Enniskillen have reflected on her historic visit there 10 years ago.

Marking the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the former monarch famously crossed the street from the Protestant St Macartin’s Cathedral to the Catholic St Michael’s Church.

It was a simple act with powerful symbolism, as it was the first time the head of the Anglican Church had visited a Catholic Church on the island of Ireland.

The endorsement of cross-community relations was hosted by the Dean of St Macartin’s, the Very Rev Kenneth Hall, and Monsignor Peter O’Reilly of St Michael’s.

This Sunday, the two churches will come together once more for a joint Service of Prayer and Reflection to pay tribute to the life of the Queen.

Those attending will recreate the Queen’s short journey by also crossing the street between the two churches.

Speaking to the Impartial Reporter, Dean Hall said: “I think we did know the significance of what she did (with that simple but important gesture).

“Later, the Queen did say to us at Buckingham Palace: ‘What are you doing to further community relations?’

“In 2014, when we met the now King, he told us to ‘keep it up’.

“Everything the Queen did was rooted in her faith. She had a deep witness to Christian faith, and out of that sprung her love of country, her devotion to God and her desire for reconciliation.”

Monsignor O’Reilly said: “The level of friendship pre-dates the Queen’s visit and post-dates it.

“The walk gave it a level of visibility and she associated herself with her hopes for the community which, in a sense, are our hopes. We are all peacemakers; she gave us a level of visibility and gave us affirmation to that, in the hope it would carry us forward.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s service, Dean Hall called it a “continuation” of the events in 2012.

“We are really carrying out the wishes of Her Majesty that we would build on what she already did.

“And where better to do it than in remembrance of her (than here in Enniskillen, recreating her walk)?”

Monsignor O’Reilly continued: “The service is to look back, but there is a sense that by literally doing the walking ourselves, we are signifying that we have to keep doing the work.

“Sunday will give expression to the challenge the Queen gave us to keep working together.”

Dean Hall said that while everyone would continue to retain their individual identities, it should come with “understanding, respect and tolerance” and that “unity does not mean uniformity”.

The service begins at 6pm on Sunday at St Macartin’s Cathedral, with the congregation crossing the street while singing the hymn ‘Lead me, Lord’.

Lord Eames, who served as Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh from 1986 to 2006, told ITV that the visit had “tremendous significance”.

“On the road that she walked across there was a faded double yellow line and she walked across it,” he said.

While seeming inconsequential at the time, Lord Eames said that in a later personal conversation the Queen had said: “You know, to me, walking across that line meant nothing at the time but I hope perhaps I walked across the line of history and helped to bring greater understanding between both sides of that street.”