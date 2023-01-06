Climate breakdown warning after Met Office reveals 2022 was the hottest year on record in NI

A protester at Stormont as the Climate Bill was being discussed. Credit: Liam McBurney

People enjoying the sun at Helen's Bay beach last summer. Picture by Presseye

Last year was Northern Ireland’s hottest on record, the Met Office has said – prompting environmental campaigners to warn that climate change legislation must be followed by action.

The UK recorded an annual average temperature of more than 10C for the first time last year, the Met Office said.

The new figures mean 15 of the UK’s top 20 warmest years on record have all occurred this century — with the entire top 10 in the past two decades.

Last year’s record-breaking average of 10.03C is followed by 2014 (9.88C), 2006 (9.70C), 2020 (9.62C) and 2011 (9.61C).

All four UK nations set new records in 2022, with England seeing the highest average temperature at 10.94C, followed by Wales (10.23C), Northern Ireland (9.85C) and Scotland (8.50C).

Met Office climate attribution scientist Dr Nikos Christidis said: “To assess the impact of human-induced climate change on the record-breaking year of 2022, we used climate models to compare the likelihood of a UK mean temperature of 10C in both the current climate and with historical human climate influences removed.

“The results showed that recording 10C in a natural climate would occur around once every 500 years, whereas in our current climate it could be as frequently as once every three to four years.”

He also said that by the end of the century with medium levels of greenhouse gas emissions, a UK average temperature of 10C could occur almost every year.

Northern Ireland has set a goal of reaching net zero by 2050, creating legal obligations to reduce carbon emissions. However, with no Executive in place, the plans are going nowhere.

Former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots secured an amendment to his own bill that limited the required reduction in methane to no more than 46%.

Climate campaigner Declan Allison from Friends of the Earth NI said weather records are being broken across the globe every year.

“Climate breakdown is real and accelerating. Here in Northern Ireland warmer weather might mean more pleasant summers, but for many across the world it means hardship, loss of livelihoods, and death,” he said.

“Even close to home the dangers are real. The warmer weather brought with it severe wildfires across the south of England, and heavy flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The Northern Ireland Climate Change Act came into force in June. It offers us a way to make sure we do our fair share in tackling the climate crisis. It must not be left to just gather dust though.

“Northern Ireland may be a small place but our greenhouse gas emissions are disproportionately high.

“The Climate Change Act has to be fully implemented as soon as possible so that we start to take our responsibilities seriously. That means MLAs must get back to work immediately.”

Research by Met Office scientists has found that climate change driven by humans made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely to occur.

The Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs has been contacted for comment.