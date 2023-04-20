Climate campaigners stage protest in Holyrood chamber despite new restrictions

A protester is removed from the public gallery in the main chamber during First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

Climate campaigners staged a protest in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament as well as in the foyer despite new restrictions to deter such action.

Two protesters from This Is Rigged stood on top of a wooden beam in a waiting area in the public area of Holyrood on Thursday, just before First Minister’s Questions began.

The activity caused disruption and a large police and security presence in the main foyer, where school groups and others visitors arrive at the Parliament.

First Minister’s Questions was also briefly disrupted by protesters from the same group.

One protester said: “We have to stand up and demand action now.

“We’re here today because we have a really simple question.

“All we want is for the Scottish Parliament to oppose new oil and gas projects like they did with Stop Cambo.

“All we need is a statement.

“They are not providing a fully-funded just transition for Scotland’s oil workers.

“They talk about it and talk about it but there is no concrete action.

“We need action and we need action now.”

The demonstration came after the Scottish Parliament brought in new security measures, requiring visitors to store electronic equipment in lockers.

Everyone wishing to attend to watch the weekly First Minister’s Questions clash between the party leaders also has to book a ticket in advance, giving their name and address, with Holyrood bosses insisting ticket requests will not be processed without this information.

For groups of people attending together, the names and addresses of all members will have to be given, instead of the previous system whereby only the details of the lead person making the booking was required.

Everyone collecting a ticket will have to show identification, with mobile phones and other electronic devices having to be stored in a secure locker and not taken into the gallery.

On Wednesday, This is Rigged insisted the measures would “not stop the disruption”, as they urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to “listen to the people” on the issue of climate change.