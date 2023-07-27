Co Antrim daughter of Croydon tram crash victim brands £14m fine handed to operators ‘disgusting’

Philip Logan, who died in the Croydon tram crash in 2016

A woman from Co Antrim whose father died in the Croydon tram crash has called the £14m fine handed to the operators “disgusting”.

Tracy McAuley’s father, Philip Logan (52), was one of seven passengers who died when the tram derailed in south London on November 9, 2016. A further 51 were injured.

Transport for London (TfL) and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) accepted failing in their health and safety duties.

In a filmed sentencing at the Old Bailey today, Mr Justice Fraser fined TfL £10m and TOL £4m.

He had already ordered they each pay £234,404 in costs to the prosecuting authority, the Office of Rail and Road, and a victim surcharge of £170.

The scene of the crash in November 2016 (PA)

Ms McAuley, from Carrickfergus, said her father’s death has destroyed her family.

Her brother Lee Sherwood (52) took his own life last month; Ms McAuley said their father’s death and the subsequent court proceedings “just became too much for him”.

Reacting to the combined £14m fine handed down to TfL and TOL, Ms McAuley said: “It’s disgusting. Is that how much the lives of seven people are worth?

“My brother was never the same since he lost Dad. And all of this stuff happening at the Old Bailey, it just became too much for him.

“[The operators] have just been hit with fines. That’s not enough. They’re multimillion-pound companies and they’ll swallow that up straight away in their profits in just one day.

“Is that how much my dad’s life was worth? It’s destroyed my family, including my mother.”

Ms McAuley added that she doesn’t have any hope of private prosecutions being brought by the families of the victims of the tragedy.

“Unless somebody has got a pot full of money to take private prosecutions against them, then no,” she said.

“I can hold my hands up: I’ve never ever received one single penny from my father’s death, and I don’t want anything.

“The way I’m looking at it is that that is blood money. There’s just no justice. That money isn’t going to bring back my father or my brother.”

People look at floral tributes and Crystal Palace football colours left near the scene of the Croydon tram crash (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Justice Fraser told the court today that the tram crash was “undoubtedly an accident waiting to happen, quite literally”.

There was a failure to heed warnings about the risk of drivers becoming disorientated in the Sandilands Tunnel network on the approach to the curve, he said, while a report of a “near-miss” just days before the crash was “ignored”.

The “complacency” around the inadequate lighting and lack of visual cues in the tunnel was “disturbing”, the judge stated.

The court had heard that tram No2551 was going three times the 20kph speed limit when it derailed on a sharp corner at Sandilands.

Last month, driver Alfred Dorris (49), from Beckenham, southeast London, was cleared of failing in his duty, after claiming he had become disorientated and thought he was going in the other direction.

He blamed the crash on external factors including the poor lighting and signage on the approach through the Sandilands Tunnel complex.

Prosecutor Jonathan Ashley-Norman had asserted the derailment was an “accident waiting to happen”.

Mr Logan, Dane Chinnery (19), Philip Seary (57), Dorota Rynkiewicz (35), Robert Huxley (63), all from New Addington, and Donald Collett (62) and Mark Smith (35), both from Croydon, were all killed in the crash.