Commuters urged to avoid London Waterloo due to ‘major signalling problem’

South Western Railway has told customers to avoid using London Waterloo station on Thursday morning due to a “major signalling problem”.

In a statement on Twitter, the operator apologised for the disruption and warned the impact would be widespread.

The statement said: “A major signalling problem that developed overnight at London Waterloo means that a significantly reduced service will operate to and from Waterloo this morning.

“We’re advising customers not to attempt travel to or from London Waterloo this morning as a result.

“Disruption will affect other services on the wider network so please check before you travel.”

“We’re sorry for the disruption this morning. Engineers are working to restore signalling however we expect disruption to last for most of the day.”