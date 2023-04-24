Confusion on Twitter as celebrities have ‘blue tick’ restored despite not paying for it

Irish comedian Dara O Briain was among the celebrities expresing surprise over their ‘blue tick’ on Twitter yesterday.

Ian McKellen, David Mitchell, and Neil Gaiman said they had their verification ticks reinstated on the social media — but O Briain never had one.

O Briain, who was not verified before the blue tick cull on April 20 but has 2.6m followers, shared his confusion on Sunday morning.

“So, despite never ever actually having had a blue tick, (I liked the idea that I might have been a parody account all this time) I wake up this morning to find I have been given one,” he tweeted.

“That is peculiar. No, I haven’t paid, nor requested it. Can I get into nightclubs now?”

It has only been days since stars including Ricky Gervais and Richard Osman were reacting to having their Twitter “blue ticks” removed and already many of them have had the verification badge restored.

Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk finally removed the “legacy verified” marks on celebrity accounts. Even high-profile artists such as Beyoncé had their ticks revoked.

Users now have to pay a monthly fee in order to be “verified” on the social media platform.

Days later, on Sunday (23 April), many celebrities were confused to see that their ticks had, in fact, been reinstated.

Many rushed to Twitter to clarify that they had not paid for the blue tick.

“My Blue Tick has reappeared,” wrote Gervais, who initially mocked the move. “I can only assume this is a gift for all the bath pics over the years.”

Peep Show star David Mitchell wrote: “They said the blue ticks were going to disappear, but mine hasn’t. It’s mind games. For the avoidance of doubt, I didn’t pay for it – so I’m still the product, not the customer.”

Ian McKellen also had his tick restored. The Lord of the Rings star clarified his situation, writing: “Despite the implication when you click the blue badge that has mysteriously re-appeared beside my name, I am not paying for the ‘honour’.”

Rylan Clark appeared puzzled by the sudden switch-up, adding: “Hold up. Why is my blue tick back? I’m ill and this is pranging me out.”

The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman responded to a fan who asked if he had paid for the verification badge.

“No, I didn’t pay,” wrote Gaiman. Earlier, he wrote: “I woke up to find I’m now blue ticked again. I haven’t paid for Twitter or given anyone my phone number.

“Mr Musk, if you’re paying for people who don’t want blue ticks to have them. Stephen King’s suggestion that you donate the money to charity is excellent. To refugees, perhaps?”

The horror legend was one of the first to have their tick reinstated. Stephen King wrote on Twitter on 20 April: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

On 22 April, King added: “I think Mr Musk should give my blue check to charity.”

He went on to recommend that Musk donate the funds to the Prytula Foundation, which “provides lifesaving services in Ukraine”.

“It’s only $8, so perhaps Mr Musk could add a bit more.”

Critics of the decision to remove “blue ticks” have argued that it will be far easier for misinformation to spread with users less able to identify whether or not a celebrity account is legitimate.

