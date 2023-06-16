Consultant gynaecologist who helped deliver George, Charlotte and Louis honoured

The King has made consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, who helped deliver the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three children, a commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Mr Farthing was surgeon-gynaecologist to the royal household for a number of years and is recognised in the Birthday Honours list.

He was engaged to popular BBC presenter Jill Dando when she was shot and killed in April 1999, but is now one of the country’s pioneers in using keyhole surgery to treat gynaecological cancer patients.

Former consultant obstetrician Sir Marcus Setchell (centre), who led the team that delivered Prince George, with Alan Farthing (right) leaving the private maternity unit after George’s birth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The consultant gynaecologist was part of the highly experienced medical delivery team that supported Kate when she gave birth to son Prince George in 2013, daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Prince Louis in 2018 at the private maternity unit of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

For the birth of the princess’ first two children, a 23-strong team of medical experts and other staff were working or on standby.

Among a number of medical posts, Mr Farthing is head of the Gynaecological Cancer department at Imperial College Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs St Mary’s.

Lord Boateng (Jonny Green/PA)

He also works at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London which has treated members of the royal family for decades.

Also recognised was Lord Boateng, a former trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, who was also made a Commander of the RVO.

The peer is a former British High Commissioner to South Africa, who was the first black person to become a Cabinet Minister when appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2002 in Sir Tony Blair’s administration.