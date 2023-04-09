Corgi derby dash sees distant relative of Queen’s dog pipped to the post

More than a dozen dogs took part in the derby dash (Lesley Martin/PA) — © Lesley Martin

A late entrant pipped other pups to the finish line as Musselburgh Racecourse held its second annual corgi derby

More than a dozen Pembroke Welsh corgis dashed down the grassy course, with Rodney nosing ahead of rivals in a photo finish.

However, a nine-year-old corgi thought to be distantly related to one of the late Queen’s dogs had a tougher day with a last-placed finish.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Judy Murray – mother of tennis star Andy Murray – waved the flag to start the event before presenting the winning dog with a trophy and treats.

The derby was part of the East Lothian racecourse’s family-friendly Easter Saturday events, which also included a toddler dash.

Wearing a purple bib, three-and-a-half-year-old Rodney was first to cross the line ahead of 13 other corgis.

Winner Rodney was presented with a trophy (Lesley Martin/PA) — © Lesley Martin

His owners, Matt Kendall and Nicole Whiteside, from Fife, had not expected Rodney to race and only entered him on Saturday morning when other dogs pulled out and a space on the card opened up.

Mr Kendall said he had “not at all” believed Rodney would win, adding: “It’s just great to participate with all the other corgi owners”.

Last year’s inaugural corgi derby was held as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and was won by Georgie Rumbles from Wales, owned by Alison Rumbles, but the dog could not quite pull off the victory in the 2023 event.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Paddy, a dog thought to be distantly related to one of the late Queen’s beloved corgis, took part wearing a dark green bib.

The nine-year-old is related to dogs owned by breeder Mary Davies, who supplied the royal household with a corgi stud.

After his last-placed finish, Paddy’s owner Claudia Breen, who is also nine, confirmed it would be his final race.

Claudia Breen confirmed her dog Paddy was retiring from the racing world (Lesley Martin/PA) — © Lesley Martin

She said ahead of the derby: “Paddy is a friendly wee dog who loves to take part in fun events but it is time he started to take things easy.

“We have grown up together and will both celebrate our 10th birthday next month.”

She added: “Paddy’s mother, father, granddad and grandma were all Mary Davies corgis.”

Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.